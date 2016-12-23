Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summary

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 46.12 today, indicating a positive change of 0.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15123.21, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 2025.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agilent Technologies, Inc. stands at -4.93% while the 52-week low stands at 36.14%.

The performance week for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at -1.27% and the performance month is at 3.40%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -1.13% and 4.73% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 10.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 2.30% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.60%.

The volatility (week) for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at 1.56% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.04 and the float short is at 1.28%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.72, while the P/S ratio is at 3.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.10%.