Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summary

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 46.59 today, indicating a positive change of 0.84%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 14790.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 2006.19.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agilent Technologies, Inc. stands at -3.96% while the 52-week low stands at 37.52%.

The performance week for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at 0.63% and the performance month is at 3.47%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.55% and 9.88% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 11.39%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 3.29% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.57%.

The volatility (week) for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.68%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.06 and the float short is at 1.29%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 32.79, while the P/S ratio is at 3.52 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.40%.