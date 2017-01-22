Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Summary

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. stated a price of 47.62 today, indicating a positive change of -0.04%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 15327.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.10% and an average volume of 2103.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Agilent Technologies, Inc. stands at -3.76% while the 52-week low stands at 40.97%.

The performance week for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at -1.85% and the performance month is at 5.12%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.78% and 2.59% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.52%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is 3.61% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 5.63%.

The volatility (week) for Agilent Technologies, Inc. is at 1.17% and the volatility (month) is at 1.48%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.82 and the float short is at 1.20%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.8, while the P/S ratio is at 3.65 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 7.40%.