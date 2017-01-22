Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Summary

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stated a price of 132.4 today, indicating a positive change of -0.26%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is operating with a market capitalization of 13671.62, with a return on assets (ROA) of 5.00% and an average volume of 794.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.60% and the debt to equity stands at 1.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stands at -6.31% while the 52-week low stands at 35.39%.

The performance week for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is at -1.67% and the performance month is at 3.58%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.08% and -3.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is 3.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.17%.

The volatility (week) for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is at 1.20% and the volatility (month) is at 1.37%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s short ratio is currently at 2.16 and the float short is at 1.67%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.89, while the P/S ratio is at 1.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -26.60%.