Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stated a price of 92.14 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 12682.63, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 1130.96.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at -1.53% while the 52-week low stands at 56.82%.

The performance week for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at -0.18% and the performance month is at 5.97%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.97% and 17.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.77%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 7.21% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.36%.

The volatility (week) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at 1.23% and the volatility (month) is at 1.34%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 5.46 and the float short is at 4.48%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.44, while the P/S ratio is at 1.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 28.60%.