Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stated a price of 92.52 today, indicating a positive change of 0.12%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 12844.99, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 1116.24.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at -1.12% while the 52-week low stands at 57.46%.

The performance week for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at 0.11% and the performance month is at 5.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.74% and 20.28% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 32.63%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 7.42% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.67%.

The volatility (week) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.27%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 5.54 and the float short is at 4.48%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.57, while the P/S ratio is at 1.71 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 28.60%.