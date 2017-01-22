Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Summary

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stated a price of 91 today, indicating a positive change of -0.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 12689.95, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 1130.13.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 14.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.82.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at -3.03% while the 52-week low stands at 55.63%.

The performance week for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at -2.28% and the performance month is at -1.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.20% and 9.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.50%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is 2.15% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 10.79%.

The volatility (week) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.16%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 5.36 and the float short is at 4.39%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 19.27, while the P/S ratio is at 1.69 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 28.60%.