Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q)

Summary

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:Q), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. stated a price of 77.9 today, indicating a positive change of 1.17%.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 18913.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of 9.90% and an average volume of 1718.91.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -89.70% and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. stands at -4.36% while the 52-week low stands at 41.61%.

The performance week for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. is at 1.37% and the performance month is at 1.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.40% and 11.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. is 1.69% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.82%.

The volatility (week) for Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.86 and the float short is at 4.84%.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.62, while the P/S ratio is at 3.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 13.40%.