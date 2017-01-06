Large Cap Medical Laboratories & Research: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Summary

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), from Healthcare sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stated a price of 147.24 today, indicating a positive change of 1.28%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 57583.57, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1957.57.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.87.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands at -8.18% while the 52-week low stands at 23.47%.

The performance week for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is at 2.95% and the performance month is at 2.94%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -8.06% and -2.27% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.03%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is 1.62% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.23%.

The volatility (week) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is at 1.21% and the volatility (month) is at 1.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.46 and the float short is at 1.22%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 29.02, while the P/S ratio is at 3.2 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 4.60%.