Large Cap Metal Fabrication: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Summary

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tenaris S.A. stated a price of 35.35 today, indicating a positive change of 0.99%.

Tenaris S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 20912.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 2844.77.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tenaris S.A. stands at -0.16% while the 52-week low stands at 96.90%.

The performance week for Tenaris S.A. is at 2.31% and the performance month is at 14.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 37.18% and 28.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 51.81%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tenaris S.A. is 13.70% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 28.02%.

The volatility (week) for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.32% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tenaris S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 5.58 and the float short is at 6.82%.

Tenaris S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.32 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -106.90%.