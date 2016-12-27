Large Cap Metal Fabrication: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Summary

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tenaris S.A. stated a price of 35.99 today, indicating a positive change of 1.71%.

Tenaris S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 20524.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 2848.56.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tenaris S.A. stands at 1.20% while the 52-week low stands at 100.41%.

The performance week for Tenaris S.A. is at 3.30% and the performance month is at 12.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 39.01% and 34.50% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 53.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tenaris S.A. is 15.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 30.02%.

The volatility (week) for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.35% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tenaris S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 5.58 and the float short is at 6.82%.

Tenaris S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -106.90%.