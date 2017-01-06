Large Cap Metal Fabrication: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Summary

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tenaris S.A. stated a price of 35.96 today, indicating a positive change of -0.36%.

Tenaris S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 21070.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 2789.95.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tenaris S.A. stands at -1.21% while the 52-week low stands at 100.27%.

The performance week for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.83% and the performance month is at 5.28%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 24.53% and 32.17% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.06%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tenaris S.A. is 11.64% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.91%.

The volatility (week) for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.43% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tenaris S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 4.63 and the float short is at 5.55%.

Tenaris S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -106.90%.