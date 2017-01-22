Large Cap Metal Fabrication: Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Summary

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS), from Industrial Goods sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Tenaris S.A. stated a price of 36.41 today, indicating a positive change of 1.56%.

Tenaris S.A. is operating with a market capitalization of 21220.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.20% and an average volume of 2660.46.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Tenaris S.A. stands at 0.03% while the 52-week low stands at 102.78%.

The performance week for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.68% and the performance month is at 6.56%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 26.11% and 35.61% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.96%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Tenaris S.A. is 8.41% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 27.01%.

The volatility (week) for Tenaris S.A. is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.52%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Tenaris S.A.’s short ratio is currently at 4.1 and the float short is at 4.68%.

Tenaris S.A.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 4.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -106.90%.