Large Cap Money Center Banks: Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Banco Santander-Chile stated a price of 21.52 today, indicating a positive change of -0.42%.

Banco Santander-Chile is operating with a market capitalization of 10498.14, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.30% and an average volume of 335.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.20% and the debt to equity stands at 3.06.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Banco Santander-Chile stands at -8.43% while the 52-week low stands at 44.66%.

The performance week for Banco Santander-Chile is at -4.42% and the performance month is at -3.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.60% and 17.83% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 29.21%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Banco Santander-Chile is -2.57% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 6.06%.

The volatility (week) for Banco Santander-Chile is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 1.82%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Banco Santander-Chile’s short ratio is currently at *TBA and the float short is at *TBA.

Banco Santander-Chile’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.12, while the P/S ratio is at 3.23 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -21.20%.