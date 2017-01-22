Large Cap Money Center Banks: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Summary

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Bank of Montreal stated a price of 73.98 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

Bank of Montreal is operating with a market capitalization of 47704.53, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 538.23.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.12.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Bank of Montreal stands at -1.84% while the 52-week low stands at 62.25%.

The performance week for Bank of Montreal is at -0.86% and the performance month is at 2.74%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 15.06% and 16.43% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Bank of Montreal is 6.03% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.05%.

The volatility (week) for Bank of Montreal is at 0.99% and the volatility (month) is at 0.89%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Bank of Montreal’s short ratio is currently at 6.92 and the float short is at 0.58%.

Bank of Montreal’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.24, while the P/S ratio is at 4.38 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.30%.