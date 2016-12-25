Large Cap Money Center Banks: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stated a price of 81.93 today, indicating a positive change of -1.50%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is operating with a market capitalization of 32745.78, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 670.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at -4.35% while the 52-week low stands at 50.84%.

The performance week for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is at -1.50% and the performance month is at 4.93%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 7.86% and 9.63% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 28.90%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 4.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 7.18%.

The volatility (week) for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is at 0.62% and the volatility (month) is at 1.00%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s short ratio is currently at 27.6 and the float short is at 4.66%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s P/E ratio currently stands at 10.2, while the P/S ratio is at 3.61 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.60%.