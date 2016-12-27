Large Cap Money Center Banks: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summary

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citigroup Inc. stated a price of 61.06 today, indicating a positive change of 0.11%.

Citigroup Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 175645.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 21576.67.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.40% and the debt to equity stands at 0.88.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citigroup Inc. stands at 0.10% while the 52-week low stands at 78.30%.

The performance week for Citigroup Inc. is at 2.08% and the performance month is at 7.59%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 33.34% and 59.60% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 18.95%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citigroup Inc. is 12.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.75%.

The volatility (week) for Citigroup Inc. is at 1.22% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citigroup Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.87 and the float short is at 1.42%.

Citigroup Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.15, while the P/S ratio is at 3.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 146.10%.