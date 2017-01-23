Large Cap Money Center Banks: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Summary

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Citigroup Inc. stated a price of 56.11 today, indicating a positive change of -0.97%.

Citigroup Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 161465.5, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 21650.14.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.50% and the debt to equity stands at 1.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Citigroup Inc. stands at -8.96% while the 52-week low stands at 63.85%.

The performance week for Citigroup Inc. is at -5.27% and the performance month is at -5.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.77% and 28.03% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.59%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Citigroup Inc. is -2.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 15.77%.

The volatility (week) for Citigroup Inc. is at 1.99% and the volatility (month) is at 1.66%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Citigroup Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.52 and the float short is at 1.16%.

Citigroup Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 11.83, while the P/S ratio is at 2.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.50%.