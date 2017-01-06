Large Cap Money Center Banks: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Summary

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Comerica Incorporated stated a price of 70.66 today, indicating a positive change of 1.61%.

Comerica Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 11945.58, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.60% and an average volume of 2323.03.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 5.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.76.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Comerica Incorporated stands at -0.76% while the 52-week low stands at 136.29%.

The performance week for Comerica Incorporated is at 1.33% and the performance month is at 5.62%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 41.79% and 73.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.10%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Comerica Incorporated is 13.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 45.79%.

The volatility (week) for Comerica Incorporated is at 2.25% and the volatility (month) is at 2.17%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Comerica Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.7 and the float short is at 3.68%.

Comerica Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 28.93, while the P/S ratio is at 6.35 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -10.20%.