Large Cap Money Center Banks: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Comerica Incorporated stated a price of 66.96 today, indicating a positive change of 0.98%.

Comerica Incorporated is operating with a market capitalization of 11422.71, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 2275.25.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 6.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.66.

The 52-week high for Comerica Incorporated stands at -5.96% while the 52-week low stands at 123.92%.

The performance week for Comerica Incorporated is at -3.26% and the performance month is at -1.37%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 29.77% and 50.04% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -1.69%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Comerica Incorporated is 2.77% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 34.30%.

The volatility (week) for Comerica Incorporated is at 2.65% and the volatility (month) is at 2.02%

Comerica Incorporated’s short ratio is currently at 2.1 and the float short is at 2.85%.

Comerica Incorporated’s P/E ratio currently stands at 25.01, while the P/S ratio is at 5.98 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -5.90%.