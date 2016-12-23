Large Cap Money Center Banks: Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Credicorp Ltd. stated a price of 156.55 today, indicating a positive change of -0.10%.

Credicorp Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 14790.29, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an average volume of 327.39.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Credicorp Ltd. stands at -5.84% while the 52-week low stands at 87.82%.

The performance week for Credicorp Ltd. is at -0.08% and the performance month is at 3.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.10% and 7.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 63.67%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Credicorp Ltd. is 1.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.83%.

The volatility (week) for Credicorp Ltd. is at 1.52% and the volatility (month) is at 2.07%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Credicorp Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.41 and the float short is at 0.99%.

Credicorp Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 12.65, while the P/S ratio is at 4.72 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.60%.