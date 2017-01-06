Large Cap Money Center Banks: Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Summary

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Credicorp Ltd. stated a price of 164.28 today, indicating a positive change of 0.06%.

Credicorp Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 15529.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 2.10% and an average volume of 310.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 19.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.94.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Credicorp Ltd. stands at -1.19% while the 52-week low stands at 97.09%.

The performance week for Credicorp Ltd. is at 3.84% and the performance month is at 4.01%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 11.69% and 9.31% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Credicorp Ltd. is 5.79% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 9.09%.

The volatility (week) for Credicorp Ltd. is at 1.79% and the volatility (month) is at 1.81%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Credicorp Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 2.16 and the float short is at 0.84%.

Credicorp Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.08, while the P/S ratio is at 4.89 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 29.60%.