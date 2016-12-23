Large Cap Money Center Banks: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Summary

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

First Republic Bank stated a price of 91.62 today, indicating a positive change of 0.46%.

First Republic Bank is operating with a market capitalization of 14146.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1041.36.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for First Republic Bank stands at -0.62% while the 52-week low stands at 63.75%.

The performance week for First Republic Bank is at 1.77% and the performance month is at 11.06%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 17.58% and 34.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 39.30%.

The simple 20 day moving average for First Republic Bank is 12.80% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.55%.

The volatility (week) for First Republic Bank is at 1.73% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

First Republic Bank’s short ratio is currently at 3.02 and the float short is at 2.07%.

First Republic Bank’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.42, while the P/S ratio is at 7.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.70%.