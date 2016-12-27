Large Cap Money Center Banks: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Summary

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

First Republic Bank stated a price of 92.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.55%.

First Republic Bank is operating with a market capitalization of 14015.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1037.5.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for First Republic Bank stands at -0.13% while the 52-week low stands at 64.56%.

The performance week for First Republic Bank is at 3.14% and the performance month is at 11.17%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.12% and 43.14% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 39.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for First Republic Bank is 12.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 24.95%.

The volatility (week) for First Republic Bank is at 1.38% and the volatility (month) is at 1.94%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

First Republic Bank’s short ratio is currently at 3.03 and the float short is at 2.07%.

First Republic Bank’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.52, while the P/S ratio is at 7.44 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 3.70%.