Large Cap Money Center Banks: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Summary

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

First Republic Bank stated a price of 92.56 today, indicating a positive change of 0.49%.

First Republic Bank is operating with a market capitalization of 14204.26, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 1122.74.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 11.50% and the debt to equity stands at 0.14.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for First Republic Bank stands at -1.69% while the 52-week low stands at 65.43%.

The performance week for First Republic Bank is at 0.77% and the performance month is at 2.72%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 21.15% and 32.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for First Republic Bank is 6.13% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.15%.

The volatility (week) for First Republic Bank is at 1.75% and the volatility (month) is at 1.43%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

First Republic Bank’s short ratio is currently at 3.11 and the float short is at 2.28%.

First Republic Bank’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.79, while the P/S ratio is at 7.54 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 23.30%.