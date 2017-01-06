Large Cap Money Center Banks: ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

Summary

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ICICI Bank Limited stated a price of 7.52 today, indicating a positive change of -1.83%.

ICICI Bank Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 22283.94, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 9605.64.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ICICI Bank Limited stands at -14.55% while the 52-week low stands at 49.08%.

The performance week for ICICI Bank Limited is at 3.23% and the performance month is at -0.26%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -0.52% and 5.95% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.27%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ICICI Bank Limited is -4.32% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.70%.

The volatility (week) for ICICI Bank Limited is at 1.77% and the volatility (month) is at 1.59%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ICICI Bank Limited’s short ratio is currently at 0.86 and the float short is at 0.28%.

ICICI Bank Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 24.39, while the P/S ratio is at 5.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.90%.