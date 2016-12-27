Large Cap Money Center Banks: ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)

Summary

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ICICI Bank Limited stated a price of 7.53 today, indicating a positive change of 0.74%.

ICICI Bank Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 21706.77, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 10066.27.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ICICI Bank Limited stands at -14.49% while the 52-week low stands at 49.18%.

The performance week for ICICI Bank Limited is at -0.40% and the performance month is at -3.36%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.35% and 12.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ICICI Bank Limited is -5.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.17%.

The volatility (week) for ICICI Bank Limited is at 1.37% and the volatility (month) is at 1.61%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ICICI Bank Limited’s short ratio is currently at 0.73 and the float short is at 0.25%.

ICICI Bank Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.79, while the P/S ratio is at 4.9 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.90%.