Large Cap Money Center Banks: ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN)

Summary

ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

ICICI Bank Ltd. stated a price of 7.45 today, indicating a positive change of 0.00%.

ICICI Bank Ltd. is operating with a market capitalization of 22311.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 10232.75.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at *TBA.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for ICICI Bank Ltd. stands at -15.34% while the 52-week low stands at 47.70%.

The performance week for ICICI Bank Ltd. is at -2.74% and the performance month is at -4.24%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.52% and 8.76% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.86%.

The simple 20 day moving average for ICICI Bank Ltd. is -6.04% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 0.23%.

The volatility (week) for ICICI Bank Ltd. is at 1.69% and the volatility (month) is at 1.62%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s short ratio is currently at 0.72 and the float short is at 0.25%.

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 23.73, while the P/S ratio is at 5.03 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -16.90%.