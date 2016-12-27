Large Cap Money Center Banks: Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Royal Bank of Canada stated a price of 67.91 today, indicating a positive change of 0.21%.

Royal Bank of Canada is operating with a market capitalization of 101981.65, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 866.35.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 16.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.15.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Royal Bank of Canada stands at -2.57% while the 52-week low stands at 59.66%.

The performance week for Royal Bank of Canada is at -1.25% and the performance month is at 1.77%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 12.00% and 20.24% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Royal Bank of Canada is 4.44% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 11.59%.

The volatility (week) for Royal Bank of Canada is at 0.58% and the volatility (month) is at 1.04%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Royal Bank of Canada’s short ratio is currently at 25.35 and the float short is at 1.46%.

Royal Bank of Canada’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.48, while the P/S ratio is at 5.62 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.80%.