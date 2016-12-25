Large Cap Money Center Banks: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Summary

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. stated a price of 56.17 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27832.23, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 4169.85.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SunTrust Banks, Inc. stands at -0.23% while the 52-week low stands at 85.10%.

The performance week for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is at 1.63% and the performance month is at 7.81%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.14% and 50.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 34.25%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is 12.40% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 29.68%.

The volatility (week) for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is at 1.01% and the volatility (month) is at 1.63%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.92 and the float short is at 2.52%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.59, while the P/S ratio is at 4.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.80%.