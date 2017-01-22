Large Cap Money Center Banks: SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Summary

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. stated a price of 54.84 today, indicating a positive change of 1.86%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 26953.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.90% and an average volume of 4034.54.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 7.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.52.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for SunTrust Banks, Inc. stands at -3.74% while the 52-week low stands at 80.72%.

The performance week for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is at -1.17% and the performance month is at -0.87%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.27% and 28.44% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -0.02%.

The simple 20 day moving average for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is 2.60% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 22.00%.

The volatility (week) for SunTrust Banks, Inc. is at 2.30% and the volatility (month) is at 1.74%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.97 and the float short is at 2.48%.

SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 15.22, while the P/S ratio is at 4.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 0.50%.