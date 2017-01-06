Large Cap Money Center Banks: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stated a price of 57.88 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is operating with a market capitalization of 70043.79, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 689.4.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.14.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at -0.88% while the 52-week low stands at 72.59%.

The performance week for The Bank of Nova Scotia is at 3.80% and the performance month is at 4.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 10.21% and 22.05% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Bank of Nova Scotia is 5.91% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.76%.

The volatility (week) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is at 1.08% and the volatility (month) is at 1.03%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s short ratio is currently at 11.86 and the float short is at 0.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.53, while the P/S ratio is at 4.26 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.70%.