Large Cap Money Center Banks: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stated a price of 58.07 today, indicating a positive change of 0.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia is operating with a market capitalization of 69633.48, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.80% and an average volume of 698.42.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.70% and the debt to equity stands at 0.14.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at -1.98% while the 52-week low stands at 73.15%.

The performance week for The Bank of Nova Scotia is at -1.21% and the performance month is at 3.44%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 8.59% and 17.93% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.29%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Bank of Nova Scotia is 4.46% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.91%.

The volatility (week) for The Bank of Nova Scotia is at 1.14% and the volatility (month) is at 0.96%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s short ratio is currently at 10.05 and the float short is at 0.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia’s P/E ratio currently stands at 13.41, while the P/S ratio is at 4.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.70%.