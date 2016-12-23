Large Cap Money Center Banks: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. stated a price of 117.85 today, indicating a positive change of 0.36%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 57512.52, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 3331.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. stands at -0.41% while the 52-week low stands at 54.64%.

The performance week for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 1.56% and the performance month is at 6.02%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 32.14% and 46.70% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.32%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is 12.53% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 30.83%.

The volatility (week) for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 1.24% and the volatility (month) is at 1.45%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.98 and the float short is at 2.05%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.19, while the P/S ratio is at 6.02 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.60%.