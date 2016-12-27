Large Cap Money Center Banks: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. stated a price of 118.36 today, indicating a positive change of 0.34%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 57800.4, with a return on assets (ROA) of 1.00% and an average volume of 3307.12.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 8.10% and the debt to equity stands at 0.73.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. stands at 0.03% while the 52-week low stands at 55.31%.

The performance week for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 2.70% and the performance month is at 6.14%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 35.22% and 53.42% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 26.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is 12.37% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 31.16%.

The volatility (week) for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is at 1.12% and the volatility (month) is at 1.42%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3 and the float short is at 2.05%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 16.26, while the P/S ratio is at 6.05 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 1.60%.