Large Cap Money Center Banks: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stated a price of 49.56 today, indicating a positive change of -0.58%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is operating with a market capitalization of 92173.18, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 1299.1.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at -1.92% while the 52-week low stands at 52.38%.

The performance week for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is at -0.52% and the performance month is at 4.53%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 14.41% and 21.23% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 31.53%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 5.68% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 12.89%.

The volatility (week) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is at 0.61% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s short ratio is currently at 5.85 and the float short is at 0.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.14, while the P/S ratio is at 4.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.