Large Cap Money Center Banks: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Summary

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), from Financial sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stated a price of 50.61 today, indicating a positive change of 1.10%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is operating with a market capitalization of 92910.35, with a return on assets (ROA) of 0.70% and an average volume of 1290.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 13.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.16.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stands at -1.63% while the 52-week low stands at 56.88%.

The performance week for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is at -1.04% and the performance month is at 2.60%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 13.36% and 18.33% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 3.41%.

The simple 20 day moving average for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is 4.54% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 14.15%.

The volatility (week) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is at 1.07% and the volatility (month) is at 0.88%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s short ratio is currently at 5.51 and the float short is at 0.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.42, while the P/S ratio is at 4.66 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 10.90%.