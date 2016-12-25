Large Cap Multimedia & Graphics Software: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Summary

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. stated a price of 36.5 today, indicating a positive change of 0.16%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 27514.07, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 8658.68.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.72.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Activision Blizzard, Inc. stands at -19.87% while the 52-week low stands at 38.91%.

The performance week for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is at 0.08% and the performance month is at -2.04%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.01% and 0.97% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -4.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is -8.12% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -6.68%.

The volatility (week) for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is at 1.71% and the volatility (month) is at 2.22%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.93 and the float short is at 3.72%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 31.71, while the P/S ratio is at 4.63 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.90%.