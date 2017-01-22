Large Cap Multimedia & Graphics Software: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Summary

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. stated a price of 38.97 today, indicating a positive change of 0.28%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28881.45, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.20% and an average volume of 8693.32.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.30% and the debt to equity stands at 0.72.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Activision Blizzard, Inc. stands at -14.45% while the 52-week low stands at 48.31%.

The performance week for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is at -0.41% and the performance month is at 6.39%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.01% and -5.57% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 7.92%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is 3.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -1.45%.

The volatility (week) for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is at 1.40% and the volatility (month) is at 1.71%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.84 and the float short is at 2.34%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 33.86, while the P/S ratio is at 4.86 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 5.90%.