Large Cap Multimedia & Graphics Software: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summary

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Electronic Arts Inc. stated a price of 80.12 today, indicating a positive change of -0.32%.

Electronic Arts Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 24254.73, with a return on assets (ROA) of 18.60% and an average volume of 3135.61.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 36.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.27.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at -6.91% while the 52-week low stands at 51.14%.

The performance week for Electronic Arts Inc. is at 0.65% and the performance month is at 0.78%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -3.19% and 6.29% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.73%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Electronic Arts Inc. is 1.17% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 3.72%.

The volatility (week) for Electronic Arts Inc. is at 1.81% and the volatility (month) is at 1.75%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Electronic Arts Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.36 and the float short is at 3.52%.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 20.4, while the P/S ratio is at 5.33 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 30.10%.