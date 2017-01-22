Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Summary

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cisco Systems, Inc. stated a price of 30.1 today, indicating a positive change of 0.40%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 151312.7, with a return on assets (ROA) of 8.90% and an average volume of 22253.09.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 17.00% and the debt to equity stands at 0.55.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at -4.80% while the 52-week low stands at 38.78%.

The performance week for Cisco Systems, Inc. is at 0.20% and the performance month is at -1.27%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 0.03% and 0.10% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 0.46%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cisco Systems, Inc. is -0.07% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.56%.

The volatility (week) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is at 0.92% and the volatility (month) is at 1.05%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 1.81 and the float short is at 0.80%.

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 14.37, while the P/S ratio is at 3.09 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 20.90%.