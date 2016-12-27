Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Summary

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Juniper Networks, Inc. stated a price of 28.7 today, indicating a positive change of 0.84%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10747.92, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 4572.07.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Juniper Networks, Inc. stands at -1.75% while the 52-week low stands at 36.61%.

The performance week for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at 0.46% and the performance month is at 8.25%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 20.74% and 35.08% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 4.83%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 9.73% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.56%.

The volatility (week) for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at 1.05% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.34 and the float short is at 2.91%.

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.39, while the P/S ratio is at 2.18 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 317.10%.