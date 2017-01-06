Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Summary

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Juniper Networks, Inc. stated a price of 28.85 today, indicating a positive change of 0.03%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11011.11, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 4458.88.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Juniper Networks, Inc. stands at -1.23% while the 52-week low stands at 37.32%.

The performance week for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at 1.44% and the performance month is at 7.09%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 16.54% and 32.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 2.05%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 7.02% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 19.67%.

The volatility (week) for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at 1.76% and the volatility (month) is at 1.64%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.17 and the float short is at 2.64%.

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 18.63, while the P/S ratio is at 2.24 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 317.10%.