Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Summary

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Juniper Networks, Inc. stated a price of 27.43 today, indicating a positive change of 0.04%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 10428.61, with a return on assets (ROA) of 6.70% and an average volume of 4294.3.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at 12.90% and the debt to equity stands at 0.45.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Juniper Networks, Inc. stands at -6.09% while the 52-week low stands at 30.56%.

The performance week for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at -1.33% and the performance month is at -3.89%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 19.97% and 18.18% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -2.94%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Juniper Networks, Inc. is 0.06% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 13.19%.

The volatility (week) for Juniper Networks, Inc. is at 1.42% and the volatility (month) is at 1.46%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.07 and the float short is at 2.42%.

Juniper Networks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 17.72, while the P/S ratio is at 2.12 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at 317.10%.