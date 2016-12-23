Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Summary

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stated a price of 126.93 today, indicating a positive change of 1.50%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 11439.24, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.30% and an average volume of 1574.73.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stands at -30.64% while the 52-week low stands at 14.26%.

The performance week for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is at -3.06% and the performance month is at -10.50%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -17.30% and 2.69% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -29.00%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is -11.33% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -10.19%.

The volatility (week) for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is at 2.12% and the volatility (month) is at 2.41%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.07 and the float short is at 7.26%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 7.73 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.30%.