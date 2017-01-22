Large Cap Networking & Communication Devices: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Summary

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), from Technology sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stated a price of 142.11 today, indicating a positive change of 0.13%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 13011.59, with a return on assets (ROA) of -9.30% and an average volume of 1663.47.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -33.20% and the debt to equity stands at 0.59.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stands at -14.23% while the 52-week low stands at 27.92%.

The performance week for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is at 4.22% and the performance month is at 10.64%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -4.08% and 12.25% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 13.64%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is 3.49% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 2.06%.

The volatility (week) for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is at 1.97% and the volatility (month) is at 2.28%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4 and the float short is at 7.54%.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 8.8 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -28.30%.