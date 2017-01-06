Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Summary

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stated a price of 15.2 today, indicating a positive change of -0.65%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12806.87, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.10% and an average volume of 1724.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at -9.63% while the 52-week low stands at 67.03%.

The performance week for Cenovus Energy Inc. is at 1.19% and the performance month is at -1.86%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 3.94% and 15.12% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 1.12%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cenovus Energy Inc. is 1.27% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 4.40%.

The volatility (week) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is at 1.68% and the volatility (month) is at 2.20%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 4.09 and the float short is at 0.85%.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.51 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.10%.