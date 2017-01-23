Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Summary

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stated a price of 14.61 today, indicating a positive change of 0.83%.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 12174.51, with a return on assets (ROA) of -5.10% and an average volume of 1761.84.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -10.80% and the debt to equity stands at 0.54.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at -13.14% while the 52-week low stands at 60.55%.

The performance week for Cenovus Energy Inc. is at -0.75% and the performance month is at -7.82%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -6.41% and 3.32% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -3.44%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Cenovus Energy Inc. is -2.95% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -0.28%.

The volatility (week) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is at 1.85% and the volatility (month) is at 1.86%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 3.47 and the float short is at 0.73%.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 1.42 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -23.10%.