Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Summary

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNOOC Limited stated a price of 123.59 today, indicating a positive change of -1.33%.

CNOOC Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 55607.93, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.30% and an average volume of 110.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNOOC Limited stands at -10.68% while the 52-week low stands at 56.23%.

The performance week for CNOOC Limited is at -3.95% and the performance month is at -4.95%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.62% and 6.46% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 24.82%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNOOC Limited is -4.65% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.46%.

The volatility (week) for CNOOC Limited is at 1.11% and the volatility (month) is at 1.54%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNOOC Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.6 and the float short is at 0.25%.

CNOOC Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.6 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -66.30%.