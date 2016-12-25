Large Cap Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration: CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Summary

CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

CNOOC Limited stated a price of 123.32 today, indicating a positive change of -1.55%.

CNOOC Limited is operating with a market capitalization of 54746.68, with a return on assets (ROA) of -0.30% and an average volume of 110.72.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -0.60% and the debt to equity stands at 0.43.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for CNOOC Limited stands at -10.87% while the 52-week low stands at 55.89%.

The performance week for CNOOC Limited is at -5.07% and the performance month is at -5.23%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 4.04% and 8.71% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 22.89%.

The simple 20 day moving average for CNOOC Limited is -4.86% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 1.23%.

The volatility (week) for CNOOC Limited is at 1.06% and the volatility (month) is at 1.53%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

CNOOC Limited’s short ratio is currently at 3.6 and the float short is at 0.25%.

CNOOC Limited’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 2.56 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -66.30%.